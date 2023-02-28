Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson is a player who has earned a big payday this offseason. Now that he's played three NFL seasons, the LSU product is eligible to potentially blow the lid off the wide receiver market. While it does take two to tango, the Vikings brass already has on their dancing shoes.

In speaking with reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said extending Jefferson is one of their top priorities.

"I don't want to be the Vikings GM without that guy on our team," Adofo-Mensah said, per ESPN. "So it's a high priority. We've got to make sure we do in the order that we can do it in, obviously, given all of our other decisions we have to make."

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 184 REC 128 REC YDs 1809 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Jefferson led the NFL in catches (128), receiving yards (1,809) and was tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns (8) this past season. The 1,809 receiving yards he recorded in 2022 were the sixth-most recorded by a receiver in a single season, and led to Jefferson winning Offensive Player of the Year. He has quickly become arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and has reached 1,400 receiving yards in each of his three professional seasons.

Back in January, Adofo-Mensah told reporters that the team has already had preliminary conversations regarding a new deal for Jefferson. According to Spotrac's market value tool, Jefferson is in line to sign a four-year, $106,898,056 extension, which carries an AAV of $26.7 million. Odds are his new deal will be worth more than that.