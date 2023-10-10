MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings didn't just lose their fourth game in five weeks on Sunday. They also lost their best player, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, for at least another four weeks with a hamstring injury. Replacing arguably the game's best pass catcher won't be easy, but Minnesota showcased one of Jefferson's likely fill-ins during Week 5's loss to the Chiefs.

First-round rookie Jordan Addison is the most natural successor, providing pristine route-running and nearly helping propel a comeback against Kansas City. Fourth-year utility man K.J. Osborn is one of coach Kevin O'Connell's trusted options, though he's been particularly hit or miss as a pass target in 2023.

But it's journeyman Brandon Powell who could stand to benefit from Jefferson's absence the most, after totaling three first downs on five touches and six targets against the Chiefs.

Undrafted in 2018, the diminutive Powell (5-8, 181) is technically listed as the No. 5 WR on the Vikings' depth chart, and he's on his sixth NFL team in as many years. But the former Rams return specialist, who signed a one-year deal in March, outplayed former first-rounder Jalen Reagor in training camp to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster. On Sunday, his signature speed was apparent, especially on a jet sweep that moved the chains in Chiefs territory. Once Jefferson left, he secured four catches for 43 yards.

Powell's size and style dictates that most of his usage could come closer to the line, if not on sweeps then screens and short-area targets. But if Addison can take his routes downfield to at least draw some of the coverage Jefferson would've warranted, with tight end T.J. Hockenson also commanding attention over the middle, Powell could end up being O'Connell's go-to for splash plays.

The veteran has never topped 160 receiving yards in his career, but his burst has also been clear on special teams in the past. In 2021, as part of the Rams' Super Bowl team, he averaged 22 yards per punt return and 26 yards per kick return, while also scoring.