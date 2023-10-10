Vikings star Justin Jefferson left Sunday's game against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. After much uncertainty surrounding the severity of the injury and how long he would be out, now we know -- Minnesota plans to place the star WR on injured reserve, according to NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

The exact timeline is TBD based on how long it takes Jefferson to heal and how he responds to treatment. But he is out at least four games in a crushing blow to the Vikings.

Jefferson slipped on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf while running a route against Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie late in Kansas City's Week 5 27-20 victory. He was ruled questionable to return and did remain on the sidelines after limping off for medical attention. But he didn't take another snap before the final buzzer, leaving rookie Jordan Addison to serve as Kirk Cousins' top pass target.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell made a personal visit to Jefferson's locker on his way to the podium after the game, attempting to console the wideout, who did not speak with reporters. On Monday, O'Connell told reporters that Jefferson would solicit multiple medical opinions on his hamstring.

"We've got to get the MRI of it and take a look and find out exactly what it is, where it is, if there's any other factors that go into it and determine what the best decision (is) for him to get him back to 100 percent as fast as possible," O'Connell said. "He's down today. He obviously is one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met, and shoot, he was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday. So we're gonna have to medically make a good decision and help kind of almost protect him from himself a little bit."

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 53 REC 36 REC YDs 571 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

With Jefferson out, Addison will take over as the No. 1 wideout for Kirk Cousins. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is also expected to get more targets as a result. K.J. Osborn (13 catches) is expected to take over Addison's role as the No. 2 wide reciever while Brandon Powell (eight catches) is listed as the No. 3 wideout).

