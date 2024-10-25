Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best receiver in the NFL, which is why the franchise decided to give him a $140 million contract this offseason. Seemingly every week, he makes a catch that will end up on the highlight reel, but Jefferson made what could go down as the catch of the year during Minnesota's Week 8 Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

As the Vikings drove down the field in the third quarter, Sam Darnold looked deep down the left side of the field for his WR1. Jefferson attempted to reel in the football using just his left hand since he was being held, but bobbled it up in the air. He then secured the loose pig skin with his right hand against his helmet, and maintained possession with two feet inbounds.

Check out the nifty footwork, here:

This reception gave Jefferson his 31st 100-yard receiving game. That passes the legendary Randy Moss for the most 100-yard receiving games through five seasons all time. Jefferson of course is no stranger to absurd catches. He made what will go down as one of the best catches ever on a fourth-and-18 during a 2022 shootout in Buffalo.

Jefferson entered Week 8 with 531 receiving yards on 33 catches. His 97.4 receiving yards per game entering this matchup rank first in NFL history.