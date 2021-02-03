Justin Jefferson had one of the greatest -- if not the best -- rookie seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. Jefferson, the first wide receiver to earn All-Pro honors in year one since 1998 (Randy Moss), had a historic season for the Minnesota Vikings. His 1,400 receiving yards set the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie wideout in the Super Bowl era.

Jefferson broke Anquan Boldin's post-merger record of 1,377 yards set in 2003 (Boldin didn't make an All-Pro team that season), but fell 73 yards short of Bill Groman's NFL record for receiving yards in a rookie season (Groman had 1,473 yards for the AFL's Houston Oilers in 1960).

After such an incredible rookie campaign, Jefferson plans to be even better in year two. He has big plans for his sophomore campaign in the NFL.

"You just have to outperform for your first season. I set the bar pretty high for myself. I definitely have to top my first season off," Jefferson said on CBS Sports HQ Wednesday. "I can't slack off and have any less numbers than I did my first year. I'm going to be a whole new polished player next year."

Jefferson was the best receiver in his draft class in year one, which he says "will go down as one of the best receiver classes in a long time." Jefferson ended his season with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.91 yards per catch. His 88 receptions are the sixth-most for a rookie in NFL history and his 87.5 yards per game are the fifth-most for a rookie wideout in league history. Jefferson finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (behind Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins), sixth in the league in yards per game, and 11th in yards per catch.

"It went great. It couldn't have been any better than what I could have imagined," Jefferson said. "I definitely set goals for myself, but surpassed them by a big margin. I definitely didn't think I was going to be this big of a player my rookie season. Hopefully there's more to come."

While Jefferson was excited for last year's wide receiver class, he's stoked to see Ja'Marr Chase in the 2021 draft class. Chase is projected to be either the first or second wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft and has a bit of a friendly rivalry with Jefferson -- they were teammates at LSU on the 2019 national championship team.

"He got the attitude. He got the swagger to his game not a lot of people have. I'm excited to see what he'll do in this first year," Jefferson said. "I'm sure he'll try to outperform me in year one.

"Hopefully he gets to a good team that uses him right. I'm sure he'll be successful wherever he lands."