MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings star Justin Jefferson left Sunday's game against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. It's unclear when the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be back, with head coach Kevin O'Connell telling reporters following the game that it's too early to put a timeline on Jefferson's availability moving forward.

Jefferson slipped on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf while running a route against Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie late in Kansas City's Week 5 27-20 victory. He was ruled questionable to return and did remain on the sidelines after limping off for medical attention. But he didn't take another snap before the final buzzer, leaving rookie Jordan Addison to serve as Kirk Cousins' top pass target.

O'Connell made a personal visit to Jefferson's locker on his way to the podium after the game, attempting to console the wideout, who did not speak with reporters. On Monday, O'Connell told reporters that Jefferson will solicit multiple medical opinions on his hamstring and again did not provide a timeline on whether or not the WR would be available in Week 6 vs. Chicago.

"We've got to get the MRI of it and take a look and find out exactly what it is, where it is, if there's any other factors that go into it and determine what the best decision (is) for him to get him back to 100 percent as fast as possible," he said. "He's down today. He obviously is one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met, and shoot, he was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday. So we're gonna have to medically make a good decision and help kind of almost protect him from himself a little bit."

Jefferson's camp is wise to seek multiple opinions, per CBS Sports HQ injury analyst Marty Jaramillo, and the recovery timeline is truly "all over the map," possibly requiring anywhere between two to eight weeks of rest. If not managed properly, hamstring strains tend to linger, as may have been the case with the Rams' Cooper Kupp at the start of 2023.

The Pro Bowler wasn't the only player to suffer a non-contact injury at the Vikings' stadium, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce briefly leaving due to a low-ankle sprain that occurred as he slipped on the turf.