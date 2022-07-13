The Chiefs will be without one of their most explosive players in recent memory when they take the field in 2022, after the trade of star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins this spring. They might also be without Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who's reportedly considering an extensive holdout amid stalled contract talks. No matter, says new safety Justin Reid, who joined the team in free agency. Kansas City will be just fine, he told "Good Morning Football" Wednesday, forecasting offensive dominance.

"Pay attention to this," Reid said when asked to counter skeptics of the Chiefs' new-look offense. "The Chiefs offense is gonna do what we always do. We're gonna come out, we're gonna put up 100 points. We have the greatest football quarterback in the game ... and when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system, a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time, you're always gonna put up points. ... We're gonna go out and win games."

Reid, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Texans, acknowledged that Kansas City will face steep competition in the AFC West, where the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders all went on spending sprees this offseason. But that will only bring out the best in the Chiefs, he suggested, particularly on Mahomes' side of the ball.

"We're in the toughest division in the National Football League, that's no secret," he said. "It's gonna be fireworks anytime anybody plays, and you're gonna wanna watch that."

Mahomes was one of Reid's chief recruiters in free agency, the safety said, and Kansas City's "winning atmosphere" helped convince him to sign a three-year, $31.5 million deal to leave Houston. The former third-round draft pick, whose older brother, Eric, played seven years with the 49ers and Panthers, will help replace Tyrann Mathieu at the back end of the Chiefs' defense.

On offense, meanwhile, Kansas City is expected to lean on veteran additions Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster at wide receiver, where Hill served as a big-play target for six years.