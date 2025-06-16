Aaron Rodgers' long-anticipated deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers put an unofficial bow on the big-name movement of 2025 NFL free agency. Yet as teams prepare for the dawn of summer training camp after mandatory spring workouts, there are a couple of high-profile veterans still without a contract.

Justin Simmons is one of them.

A four-time All-Pro, he was considered one of the league's top safeties not long ago, patrolling the back end of the Denver Broncos' secondary for the better part of a decade. Now 31, Simmons also went unsigned for much of last offseason, waiting until mid-August to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Pro Bowler has spoken openly about wanting to continue playing in 2025, however, and he once again figures to elicit interest as camps draw closer and teams pursue last-minute reinforcements. He wouldn't be the only accomplished defensive back on the move, either, with vets like Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey recently released or floated in trade talks.

So which specific teams register as top potential destinations for Simmons, who's logged multiple interceptions in each of his nine NFL seasons? Here are five possibilities:

The Panthers spent much of free agency addressing their defense, including by adding safety Tre'von Moehrig on a $51 million deal. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a noted product of the Vic Fangio coaching tree, however, deploying a similar coverage scheme as the one Simmons enjoyed during his best days with the Broncos. It's not hard to envision Simmons, who grew up on the East Coast, slotting in as a readymade partner for Moehrig.

Linked to big-name cover men like Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey thanks to their dearth of proven options at cornerback, the Raiders could just as easily use a savvy starter on the back end under the defensively minded Pete Carroll. Besides possessing plenty of 2025 salary cap space to add help, the Raiders also employ pass game coordinator Joe Woods, who served as Simmons' first defensive backs coach in Denver.

This is the fit that makes all the sense in the world, hence Simmons publicly and repeatedly identifying the Eagles as a preferred destination. Philly could use proven insurance at safety after dealing ball hawk C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, and Simmons played some of his finest football under Vic Fangio, who led the Eagles' defense to a dominant Super Bowl title in 2024. It's difficult to imagine a more ideal short-term marriage.

If Simmons can't reunite with Vic Fangio in Philadelphia, perhaps he'd settle for one of Fangio's most accomplished disciples in Robert Saleh, who's back as San Francisco's coordinator after a tumultuous stint as New York Jets head coach. The 49ers spent much of the offseason shedding salary, including by letting Talanoa Hufanga sign elsewhere, but with projected starting safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha both nursing injuries, a one-year partnership could make sense.

Simmons identified the ascending NFC East contenders as another team he'd be interested in joining earlier this offseason, and it makes sense: Not only is head coach Dan Quinn widely respected for his defensive prowess, but the Commanders could use added experience at safety, with free agent addition Will Harris currently tabbed as the club's top starter alongside second-year man Quan Martin. If Washington is eyeing a title run, why not consider it?