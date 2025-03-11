The Philadelphia Eagles just agreed to trade star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who's headed to the Houston Texans in a surprise move. Now another big name is interested in replacing Gardner-Johnson, with two-time Pro Bowl free agent Justin Simmons revealing Tuesday the Eagles are among his preferred destinations.

"Man, having a chance to reunite with [defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio], and then also defensive backs Christian Parker," Simmons told the "Talkin' Ball" podcast, "there's a lot of good things about Philly. ... To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with [those guys], it's high on the list."

Simmons, who's coming off a 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons, spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, three of which came while Fangio served as the team's head coach. The four-time second-team All-Pro, who had 14 combined interceptions under Fangio's direction, was also linked to the Eagles last offseason, after Fangio was hired as Nick Sirianni's defensive coordinator.

Now 31, Simmons is set to officially become a free agent on Wednesday, when his one-year contract with the Falcons expires. He also listed the Eagles' NFC East rival Washington Commanders as a team "high on the priority list," expressing interest in the chance to suit up for Dan Quinn.