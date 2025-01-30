Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by six massage therapists at four different spas in the Baltimore area, according to The Baltimore Banner. Tucker was reportedly banned from two of the spas, and several massage therapists ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again.

Tucker has been accused of exposing his genitals, brushing two massage therapists with his exposed penis and leaving a wet spot on a massage table believed to be ejaculate multiple times. The Banner received a tip earlier this month regarding Tucker's behavior and then interviewed six different female massage therapists who offered similar accounts regarding the Ravens kicker. The incidents reportedly took place from Tucker's rookie season with the Ravens, which was in 2012, to 2016.

Among the allegations, Tucker repeatedly attempted to expose himself during sessions and position his hand to brush up against the massage therapists' thighs. The women told The Banner they took extra steps to keep Tucker covered up after he repeatedly exposed himself. One woman even ended the massage and hurried out of the room when she believed Tucker was having an orgasm.

Tucker released a statement responding to The Banner's story, calling the allegations, "unequivocally false" and "desperate tabloid fodder."

"I cannot be any clearer. These allegations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family."

A Ravens spokesperson released the following statement to CBS Sports: "We are aware of the Baltimore Banner's story regarding Justin Tucker. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy also released a statement: "We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL. We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter."

Tucker's attorneys denied the allegations, stating that he had never been banned from two spas.

"Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described" by The Banner's reporting, Tucker's lawyers said. "Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim."

Tucker's lawyers also provided The Banner with more than a dozen massage therapists who have worked on Tucker. Four responded to The Banner's requests and described positive experiences.

The women who spoke to The Banner said they did not take their allegations to the police, but also said they hoped Tucker would be held accountable for his actions. All made it clear to The Banner that Tucker's behavior was inappropriate and not unintentional.