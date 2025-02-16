Seven more women have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of engaging in sexually inappropriate misconduct at Baltimore-area spas, according to the Baltimore Banner. There are now 16 therapists from eight different spas that have made allegations of inappropriate behavior by Tucker spanning from 2012-16.

Six women initially accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior on Jan. 30, with three more therapists coming forward on Feb. 1. As part of their reporting on the manner, The Baltimore Banner reporter Justin Fenton posted a picture of a letter written by a new accuser that was filed as an internal report to her place of employment, The QG spa, in 2015.

"I, (redacted), at this time no longer feel comfortable working on Justin Tucker. He has made it a point in previous sessions to expose his erect genitals to me by untucking my drapes, regardless of how many times I have to redrape him and tell him he is messing up my drapes. He has done so again in our most recent appointment of 5/18/2015. Additionally in his most recent appointment, he made it a point to run his fingers along my inner thigh. Even after abruptly moving away from him, moving his arm back onto the table and asking him if he would like to pull his arm down on the side of the table, he had ignored me. He did this to me twice. This had happened at the end of the session as I was closing it out so the session ended anyways. "This put me in a very compromising and uncomfortable situation. Upon cleaning up his sheets afterwards, there was a large spot of ejaculation on my bottom sheet, right where his genitals would have been while laying on the table. As a professional in this field, it has been reported that Justin Tucker upholds a reputation of exposing himself amongst therapists in the past & with past therapists I have worked with. I understand that Justin Tucker is an important client to The QG, but as an employee of The QG who has tolerated the previous interactions with him, I no longer feel safe or comfortable working with him."

The woman who filed this internal report told The Banner that she was scared to speak out publicly at the time.

"The reason I didn't go forward with it before was because I was terrified," the woman said, via Pro Football Talk. "What if I'm the only one who comes forward? I'm just some girl, and I'm going up against the king of Baltimore."

This story is similar to the other stories told by the first six accusers, who claimed Tucker repeatedly worked to expose himself during sessions despite the massage therapists putting extra effort into keeping him covered. Multiple women also claimed he left ejaculate on the massage tables.

Both the Ravens and NFL have released statements saying they take the allegations seriously and would look into them. Tucker responded to the allegations on social media, saying they were "unequivocally false" and "desperate tabloid fodder."

"I cannot be any clearer. These allegations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family," Tucker wrote.