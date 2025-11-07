With the NFL season headed into Week 10, that means that Justin Tucker will soon be eligible to return to the field. The former Ravens kicker was hit with a suspension back in June for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Tucker was accused of inappropriate behavior, including sexual misconduct, by several massage therapists in the Baltimore area.

The NFL investigated the situation and ended up suspending the 35-year-old kicker for 10 games. The league permitted Tucker to serve the suspension as a free agent, which means he'll officially be eligible to return to the field in Week 11.

Tucker spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Baltimore before being released in May. During a good chunk of that span, he was viewed as arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history: He was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times while also earning five All-Pro nods. In 2021, he set the NFL record for longest field goal with a 66-yard kick and he held the record for four years before Cam Little topped it in Week 9 with a 68-yard field goal against the Raiders.

Although Tucker currently stands as the fourth-most accurate kicker in NFL history with an accuracy rate of 89.1%, he struggled during his final season with the Ravens, hitting just 73.3% of his kicks. Most of those misses came from long range, with Tucker going just 6 of 11 from 50 yards or longer. A change of scenery could certainly help, but Tucker is somewhat of a mystery heading into his 12th season.

Although he's not eligible to practice with any team until Nov. 11, Tucker is allowed to sign with a team before that.

According to NFL Media, there are several unnamed teams that might be interested in signing Tucker, so let's take a look at a few possible landing spots.

There is no team that needs Justin Tucker more than the Los Angeles Rams. Joshua Karty currently has the kicking job, but it doesn't sound like he's going to be around much longer. Karty has hit just 66.7% of his field goals this year (10 of 15), which is the lowest percentage in the NFL. Surprisingly, Karty has struggled on his shorter kicks, hitting just 63.6% of his field goal attempts from inside 45 yards.

The second-year kicker missed a 39-yarder in Week 9 against the Saints and that might have been the last straw for coach Sean McVay. The Rams won the game 34-10, but McVay wasn't necessarily in a celebratory mood because he used his opening statement in his postgame press conference to address the kicking situation.

"We're going to be able to figure out how to be able to fix this, but it can't continue like this with regards to our kicking operation," McVay said Sunday. "I'm not going to get into blaming anybody specifically. Ultimately, it's my responsibility. It's going on for too long and we got to be able to fix it. ... That was obviously not ideal. We've leaned into it and there are some instances where it is not getting better and so we have to be able to figure that out."

The Rams are so desperate for a new kicker that they actually signed one to their practice squad this week, with Harrison Mevis, AKA the "Thiccer Kicker," being added on Wednesday. Mevis entered the NFL in 2024 and the Rams will be the third team that he's signed with, but he still hasn't kicked in a regular-season game.

If you're looking for a team that might sign Tucker, the Rams definitely make the most sense. They're a Super Bowl-contending team in need of a kicker and it would give Tucker a chance to spend his home games kicking indoors for the first time in his career.

The Falcons haven't even played half their games yet and they're already on their third kicker of the season. The team went into the year with Younghoe Koo at kicker, but the Falcons lost all confidence in him after he missed a 44-yard field goal in Week 1 with just six seconds left to play in a 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

After Koo's miss, the Falcons brought in John Parker Romo and he ended up beating out Koo for the starting spot. Parker Romo took over the kicking job in Week 2 and he got off to a hot start by hitting 5 of 5 field goals in a 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. However, Parker Romo has hit just 66.7% of his field goals (6 of 9) since that perfect game and the Falcons decided to cut ties with him after he missed a crucial extra point during Atlanta's 24-23 loss to the Patriots in Week 9.

The Falcons are now turning things over to Zane Gonzalez, but he's likely not going to be the long-term answer. He's been in the NFL since 2017, but he didn't kick in a single regular-season game in either 2022 or 2023. In 2024, he spent six games with the Commanders during a stint where he converted just 71.4% of his field goals, so there's no guarantee he'll have a successful stay in Atlanta.

With the Falcons cycling through kickers, it won't be surprising at all if they reach out to Tucker at some point about their kicking job.

The Packers currently have a kicker in Brandon McManus, but it's not clear how much they trust him right now. McManus has hit just 68.8% of his field goal attempts this season, which is one of the second-lowest numbers in the NFL for anyone with more than 10 attempts (McManus is ahead of only Karty). During Green Bay's shocking 16-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 9, McManus missed a 43-yard field goal.

McManus missed two games with a quad injury and since returning from that injury in Week 8, he's gone just 4 of 7 (57.1%). In the four games before the injury, he was 7 of 9 (77.8%) with a missed extra point.

McManus' struggles are somewhat surprising considering how well he kicked last year. With an accuracy rate of 95.2%, McManus was one of the best kickers in the NFL in 2024, which is why the Packers decided to reward him with a three-year, $15.3 million contract in March, but he hasn't been the same kicker this season.

During the two games that McManus missed this year, the Packers turned to Lucas Havrisik, who went 4 for 4, including a franchise record 61-yard field goal in Week 7 against the Cardinals.

Havrisik could undoubtedly be the answer, but during his last stint as a full-time starting kicker, he hit just 75% of field goals while playing for the Rams in 2023 (He was out of the NFL in 2024).

If the Packers are uncomfortable with their kicking options, it might be worth giving Tucker a call and inviting him in for a tryout. This is a Super Bowl-contending team and the Packers need a kicker they can trust. Yes, they just gave McManus a big extension, but if they can't trust him, then they should certainly think about kicking the tires on Tucker.