The Miami Dolphins secondary will completely turn over from the starting group last year after coach Mike McDaniel confirmed star nickel corner Kader Kohou will miss the upcoming season with a knee injury.

"He's going on injured reserve," McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday morning. "I was crushed until I talked to Kader, and honestly Kader made me feel a little bit better simply because of his mindset."

Kohou had 45 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and eight passes defensed last season for a Dolphins secondary that looked vastly different from the one that will take the field in 2025; the entire starting group from last year is gone. The team traded Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers, released Kendall Fuller, saw Jevon Holland sign with the Giants, and Jordan Poyer remains an unsigned free agent.

Kohou was the only one returning in Miami, but he's now lost for the year with a knee injury. The Dolphins will now not only start from scratch in their defensive backfield, but have had to move on to Plan B and Plan C for their secondary this season. On top of Kohou, they already lost Artie Burns for the season with a torn ACL, and safety Ashtyn Davis suffered a lower leg injury on Tuesday that put him in a walking boot and on crutches. McDaniel said Davis' injury is at least not going to be of the season-ending variety, but the Dolphins are still going to be scrambling to fill out a secondary depth chart for Week 1.

Recently signed veteran Mike Hilton figures to take on a big role at the nickel spot for Kohou, while Jack Jones and Storm Duck are other new additions that will be in the mix for the starting job at outside corner, alongside Cam Smith and Kendall Sheffield. The Dolphins also have to at least consider other options in free agency, where some potential impact corners are still available like Asante Samuel Jr., Rasul Douglas and Stephon Gilmore.