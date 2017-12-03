Kaepernick case depositions likely to begin in early 2018 as discovery moves forward

As previously reported, Colin Kaepernick's legal team requested access to the emails and texts from league and team execs, coaches, owners and others as part of the discovery process for the quarterback's collusion grievance against the NFL.

His lawyers submitted a list of search terms that may bring back potential evidence from those electronic records, and, league sources said, the NFL has complied with that request, compiling over a thousand documents that contain those terms ("Kaepernick," "Anthem" and "workout," for example) in one form or another. Now the parties must agree on a date by which point Kaepernick's lawyers can begin to sort through the materials to gather more information ahead of eventual deposition of key NFL personnel (like owners Jerry Jones and Jed York).

Of course, not every correspondence or memo turned up through this electronic search will result in materials that are actually germane to the collusion case. The list of executives from teams and the league office, as well as specific coaches and other personnel from individual teams was submitted to the league weeks ago.

No official hearing dates have been set yet, but there is an expectation that depositions could begin taking place by February of next year.