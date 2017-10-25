Kaepernick invited, and expected to attend next players' meeting with NFL owners

Kaepernick was not invited to the last meeting between players and owners

The next time NFL owners and players meet to discuss social issues, the national anthem and more, there will be another voice in the room. According to a report from Yahoo!'s Charles Robinson, Colin Kaepernick was invited by NFL players to attend the next meeting, and this time, he'll be there. 

Kaepernick was not invited to the last meeting between the owners and players (reportedly angering some of the players).

The meeting took place shortly after Kaepernick had filed a grievance against NFL owners, alleging that they have colluded to keep him out of the league because of his protests against police brutality and racial inequality during the national anthem last season. 

In attendance on the players' side were retired receiver Anquan Boldin, Colts safety Darius ButlerChargers left tackle Russell OkungDolphins players Kenny StillsJulius Thomas, and Michael ThomasGiants linebacker Mark HerzlichJets players Kelvin Beachum and Demario DavisEagles players Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long49ers safety Eric Reid, and Redskins' cornerback Josh Norman

They were joined by DeMaurice Smith, Eric Winston, and Don Davis from the NFLPA, and Roger Goodell and Troy Vincent from the NFL. The following team representatives attended the meeting: Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Bills owner Terry Pegula, Texans owner Robert McNair, Jaguars owner Shad Khan, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Giants owner John Mara, Steelers owner Art Rooney, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and 49ers owner Jed York. 

After that meeting, the players and owners jointly backed criminal justice legislation, and the owners agreed to finance an activism bootcamp. They did not change the NFL's national anthem policy, and players will continue to go unpunished (by the league) for kneeling or sitting during the anthem. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories