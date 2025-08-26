When right tackle Kaleb McGary went down with an injury in training camp last week, there was plenty of concern about how the Falcons would shuffle their offensive line to account for the loss of Michael Penix Jr.'s blindside protector for any extended time.

The worst fears of Falcons fans came true Tuesday when the team put McGary on the season-ending injured reserve, meaning he will miss the entire 2025 season. That's the worst case scenario for the Falcons, who were already thin on the offensive line and now have to fill a critical spot at right tackle with a left-handed quarterback.

Swing tackle Storm Norton would've been the replacement choice in Atlanta, but he recently had ankle surgery that will keep him out of action for 6-8 weeks. Elijah Wilkinson stepped in to take the first team reps at right tackle in the practice after McGary was carted off, and on Tuesday they made a trade with the Seahawks to bring in tackle Michael Jerrell for a seventh-round pick. That will provide some needed tackle depth as they scramble to fill a massive hole left by McGary, but the news that he'll miss the entire season puts a bit of a damper on the enthusiasm for this upcoming season.

McGary recently signed a two-year, $30 million extension with the Falcons to remain their anchor on the right side of the line, protecting Penix's blindside and helping pave the way for star running back Bijan Robinson. We'll find out on Sunday, Sept. 7 how the Falcons' offensive line manages without their starting tackle as they open the season at home against the division rival Buccaneers.