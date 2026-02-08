The Seattle Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 cash bonus after your first $10 in trades. New England beat Seattle in the 2015 Big Game on a goal-line interception, but the latest Kalshi pricing lists Seattle to win at $0.68 per share. Claim your Kalshi promo code here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Make your first $10 in trades.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Seahawks vs. Patriots preview

New England will try to claim its seventh ring this century on Sunday night, which would cap off a remarkable turnaround under former player/current coach Mike Vrabel. He helped the Patriots go from 4-13 last season to 14-3 this season, earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was able to notch wins over the Chargers, Texans and Broncos this postseason, but he was sacked 15 times and had six turnovers.

Maye is facing Seattle's top-ranked defense on Sunday night, as the Seahawks try to finish the season on a 10-game winning streak. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has the most wins (30) of any quarterback in the NFL over the last two seasons, and he is coming off one of the best performances of his career in the NFC Championship. Seattle is trading to win at $0.68 per share, while New England is priced at $0.33 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.