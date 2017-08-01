Kam Chancellor reportedly agrees to three-year, $36 million extension with Seahawks

After a long period of uncertainty, Kam Chancellor has agreed to a contract extension with the Seahawks worth three years and $36 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The contract includes $25 million guaranteed. The guaranteed money was a sticking point for Chancellor, who held out in 2015 for more money just two years into a five-year contract he signed in April 2013.

Chancellor was slated to be a free agent in 2018. This deal will keep him in town, and it will keep him alongside fellow Legion of Boom members Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman for the foreseeable future.

Chancellor, of course, missed two games in 2015 due to contract disputes over the deal that he signed in 2013, a holdout that ultimately got him nothing. Negotiations were a bit more steady (and private) on both sides this time. Carroll, in true Carroll fashion, was optimistic throughout negotiations. According to Rapoport, Carroll simply said Monday "hopefully we will be able to get something finished soon."

Chancellor is a feared presence in the middle of the field, and his presence would have been missed by the Seahawks. With free safety Earl Thomas coming off of an injury, Seattle needs their core intact now more than ever. Furthermore, if Chancellor had hit the open market (and especially if he had had a strong 2017 season), Seattle may have found it hard to compete with teams with more cap room than them, making the timing more important than ever.

It's easy to see why Carroll valued resigning Chancellor quickly. The 2016 season was arguably his best year since 2013 (Seattle's Super Bowl year), as he notched 86 tackles and a pair of picks. Even more than that, he re-established himself as a weapon in the middle of the field. Demaryius Thomas will likely never forget Chancellor after he leveled him in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII, and that was Chancellor putting the league on notice. Ever since then, just the sight of No. 31 prowling the middle of the field makes quarterbacks think twice before throwing underneath.

Chancellor shared Carroll's goals, as Gregg Bell at The News Tribune reported that Chancellor said on Monday that things are "positive on both ends." Chancellor said that he wants to retire a Seahawk, but when he was asked how realistic that is, Chancellor's tone changed a bit, replying "as realistic as they make it." Luckily for the Seahawks (and for Chancellor), they made it plenty realistic to keep him in town.