The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of one of the most dominant runs by a single franchise in NFL history. Since 2016, the Chiefs have won nine straight AFC West division titles, five of the last six AFC Championships, and three Super Bowl titles. Kansas City is led by arguably the two most recognizable players in the NFL today, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, and a future Hall of Fame head coach in Andy Reid. The Chiefs came up short in last year's Super Bowl, losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. They are, however, widely considered to be among the top 2026 Super Bowl favorites and are +850 (risk $100 to win $850) in the latest Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Will the Chiefs bounce back this year and win their fourth Super Bowl in the last seven years and come through for a host of new Missouri sports betting fans once the state comes online in late 2025?

While backing the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 60 at their current price (+850) would not qualify as a 2025 NFL betting hot take, there are multiple futures bets available that would fall into that category. For instance, Kansas City to score 1+ rushing touchdown in every regular season game is priced at +2000 (risk $100 to win $2,000) at DraftKings.

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in five betting hot takes for the Chiefs in 2025.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor). Here are his five hot takes:

The Chiefs will lose in the AFC Championship Game

I fully expect the Chiefs to win their 10th consecutive division title and end up with one of the top seeds in the AFC playoff bracket. But as I've said this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens are the team I believe will be representing the AFC in Super Bowl 60. This prop bet is currently priced at +550 on BetMGM.

George Karlaftis will have 10+ regular season sacks

After three solid seasons, the Chiefs made a significant financial commitment to Karlaftis this offseason. The former Purdue standout was the Chiefs' first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he enters the 2025 NFL season with 24.5 career sacks. He has only reach double-digit sacks one time, but I expect him to achieve that feat in 2025. This prop is currently priced at +160 on DraftKings.

The Chiefs will have a passing touchdown in all 17 regular season games

With Patrick Mahomes in the mix, this seems like a no-brainer. However, this is actually a rare accomplishment in today's NFL. In 2024, Kansas City had a touchdown pass in 14 out of 17 regular season game -- 16 of those were started by Mahomes. With the way last season ended for Kansas City, I expect Mahomes to have added motivation in 2025. At +700, this prop offers plenty of value.

Travis Kelce will have 10+ touchdown receptions

There is no denying the end is near for Kelce as a NFL player. Nonetheless, the future Hall of Famer remains a matchup problem for opposing defenses, and is a force in the red zone. The Chiefs have quietly put together an outstanding group of wide receivers, which, in my opinion, should open things up in the middle of the field for Kelce. FanDuel currently has this prop priced at +600.

Patrick Mahomes will have 4,500+ regular season passing yards

Mahomes has been the Chiefs' full-time starting quarterback for seven seasons. He has recorded 4,500 or more regular season passing yards in four of those seven seasons. With the pass catchers the Chiefs have on their roster, I expect Mahomes to have another MVP-caliber season. DraftKings currently has this prop priced at +300.

