Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: Picks from model that went 12-1 last week
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Cowboys vs. Chiefs 10,000 times
The 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs travel to AT&T Stadium on Sunday to take on the 4-3 Dallas Cowboys.
The line is a pick'em, which means neither team is favored, while the Over-Under is 51.5 points, up sharply from an open of 48.5. Uncertainty around the availability of Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has led to wild odds swings already.
Before you make any bets on Chiefs-Cowboys, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.
It's been crushing football. The model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch. SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up picks last season.
The model is fresh off a 12-1 straight-up week. It called every game correctly, including the Bills stomping the Raiders and these same Cowboys beating the Redskins.
Now, the model has examined every match-up, every player, and every trend in Cowboys-Chiefs and locked in picks on the side and Over-Under.
The model knows the Cowboys may be without Elliott, who is third in the NFL with 690 rushing yards. It's a big blow to an offense that ranks fifth with 28.3 points per game. And even if Zeke does play, missed practice time and legal distractions could hurt his productivity.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, meanwhile, is coming off a clunker against the division-rival Redskins. Although the Cowboys won, Prescott was held below 150 yards passing and didn't throw a TD.
But just because the Cowboys could struggle offensively doesn't mean they won't beat the Chiefs, especially at home.
SportsLine's model says if Elliott does sit, Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden will combine to rumble for over 100 yards and a TD.
And Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has had issues of his own lately. He hasn't scored since Week 3 and has been held under 100 yards each of the last three games. SportsLine's projection model says he'll make it four in a row against Dallas and will only rush for 80 yards.
We can tell you the model is loving Under 51.5. In fact, the Under hits in 60 percent of simulations.
But what about the side? The model says one team wins well over 50 percent of the time. And you can only go to SportsLine to see which one it is.
So what side of Chiefs-Cowboys should you take? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong winner of Chiefs-Cowboys, all from the model that crushed the NFL last week, and find out.
