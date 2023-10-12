Who's Playing

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Current Records: Denver 1-4, Kansas City 4-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing at home against the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, Kansas City's game was all tied up 13-13 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They took their match against the Vikings 27-20.

Patrick Mahomes looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75.6% of his passes.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Denver on Sunday, but luck did not. They took a 31-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jets.

The Broncos' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Russell Wilson, who threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaleel McLaughlin who picked up 21 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Nik Bonitto and his two sacks.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: Kansas City's win pushed their record up to 4-1, while Denver's defeat dropped theirs down to 1-4.

Looking ahead, the Chiefs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Kansas City skirted past Denver in their previous matchup back in January 27-24. The Chiefs will need to keep their eye on Wilson, who just threw for 222 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground the last time he played. Will he have another big game against the Chiefs, or will the team keep him contained? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Kansas City is a big 10.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won all of the games they've played against Denver in the last 5 years.