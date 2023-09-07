Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs

Current Records: Detroit 0-0, Kansas City 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. ET on September 7th at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Lions were ranked fourth overall in total yards last season, having averaged 380 per game. The Chiefs did even better, as they were ranked first with an average of 404.6 per game.

The Lions will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a stellar 12-5 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Even though the experts think Detroit isn't going to win this one, the team was an even 6-6 as the underdog last season. Lions fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,145.11. The Chiefs will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 13-2 as such last season.

Odds

Kansas City is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City has won both of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 8 years.