Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for NFL Playoffs
Live scores, analysis and updates from the Chiefs vs. Colts AFC Divisional Playoff game
The NFL playoffs always involve some kind of crazy weather situations and it appears Saturday of the Divisional Round will be no different. We've got snow coming down like CRAZY in the Colts-Chiefs matchup. The over-under of the game -- currently at 54.5 -- is dropping like a rock with Arrowhead Stadium covered in snow.
But there's potential for this game to be a shootout: both Eric Berry of the Chiefs and Malik Hooker of the Colts are out, leaving both defenses susceptible on the back end of their respective defenses.
Plus, not sure if you heard or not, but these are two pretty good offenses. Patrick Mahomes will probably win MVP when it's all said and done. Andrew Luck has returned to pre-injury form. Both guys are aided greatly by excellent coaching and above average offensive line play. Have fun guarding Tyreek Hill and T.Y. Hilton on a snow-covered field, already questionable defenses!
We'll be live blogging the whole playoff party below and then you can check back later for some takeaways. Come join the show.
