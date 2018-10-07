Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live updates, score, statistics, results, highlights from Sunday's showdown
Can the Jaguars slow down Patrick Mahomes? On Sunday, the Chiefs QB faces his biggest test
Patrick Mahomes is unstoppable. Through the first four weeks of his first season as the Chiefs' starter, he's thrown for 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 126.5 passer rating. He's already the best quarterback in football -- at least right now.
His status as the league's best quarterback and the frontrunner for MVP will be challenged on Sunday, though, because on Sunday, the Chiefs and their young quarterback face the biggest test of their season when the Jacksonville Jaguars come into Kansas City. On Sunday, it's Jaguars-Chiefs in what might be the game of the season so far.
The Jaguars (3-1) own the top defense by points allowed (14 per game). The Chiefs (4-0) own the best offense by points scored (36.3 per game). These are two of the AFC's best teams, two legitimate Super Bowl contenders who play entirely different brands of football. It won't just be a clash of two contenders. It'll also be a war of ideologies. Will the Chiefs' high-flying attack win out over the Jaguars' bruising, explosive defense? A week after leading the Chiefs out of a fourth-quarter hole in Denver, can Mahomes overcome the league's best defense?
To add to the intrigue, it is dumping rain in Kansas City!
How to watch, stream
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Below, we'll be providing live updates with a live-blog. Later, check back for our recap with all the takeaways you need to know from the game.
Thank you for joining us.
