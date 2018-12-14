Kansas City Chiefs vs. L.A. Chargers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

For the final Thursday game of the season, the NFL is giving us a showdown of epic proportions. The 11-2 Chiefs will be hosting the 10-3 Chargers in a game between the teams with the two best records in the AFC.

Don't be surprised if this game has the feel of playoff football, and that's because both teams will have a lot on the line. If the Chiefs walk away with the win, they'll clinch the AFC West and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

As for the Chargers, they're going to have their hands full with a Chiefs team that's not only undefeated at home this year (6-0), but they've also won nine straight games against L.A. dating back to the beginning of the 2014 season. If the Chargers pull off the upset in Kansas City, they would clinch the fifth-seed in the AFC playoff race, and more importantly, their division title hopes would still be alive heading into the final two weeks of the season.

To keep tabs on this AFC West showdown, be sure to follow along in our live blog below.

Thank you for joining us.