Kansas City Chiefs vs. L.A. Rams score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
We're live blogging one of the best games of the season when two 9-1 teams meet in Los Angeles
Are you ready for some football between two the best teams in football, both of which sport 9-1 records and feature high-flying offenses commanded by young quarterbacks? Week 11's edition of "Monday Night Football" might just be the best game of the season.
On Monday night, the Rams will host the Chiefs in a matchup between the second- and third-ranked scoring offenses. It'll be Jared Goff vs. Patrick Mahomes, Todd Gurley vs. Kareem Hunt, Brandin Cooks vs. Tyreek Hill, Sean McVay vs. Andy Reid, and so on. It should be peak offensive football between two Super Bowl contenders. The NFL is certainly treating the game like the most important event of the regular season. After moving the game from Mexico to Los Angeles due to concerns over the field conditions, the NFL also reportedly pieced together an all-star officiating crew for the game by swapping out some officials at the last second.
Given the magnitude of the game, we'll be providing updates as they happen with our live blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways style recap filled with highlights and analysis.
Thank you for joining us.
-
