Who's Playing

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Current Records: Las Vegas 6-8, Kansas City 9-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Raiders have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Las Vegas scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They claimed a resounding 63-21 victory over the Chargers at home. The oddsmakers were on Las Vegas' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns. His superb pass game pushed his passer rating north of 120 for the first time this season. Tre Tucker brought some help for the Raiders off the bench as he picked up 59 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17 on Sunday.

Las Vegas' win bumped their record up to 6-8. As for Kansas City, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.

The Raiders are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Raiders' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs the Chiefs over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Kansas City is a big 10-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Las Vegas.