Halftime Report

The 49ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 10-3 lead against the Chiefs.

The 49ers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Francisco 49ers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Regular Season Records: San Francisco 12-5, Kansas City 11-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

What to Know

The 49ers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Sunday, they will fight it out against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFC playoff matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The last three games the 49ers have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Even though Detroit scored an imposing 31 points two weeks ago, San Francisco still came out on top. The 49ers had just enough and edged the Lions out 34-31. The win was all the more spectacular given San Francisco was down 17 points with 0:10 left in the second quarter.

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey were among the main playmakers for the 49ers as the former threw for 267 yards and a touchdown and the latter rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kansas City came tearing into two weeks ago's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens. Kansas City's offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway.

The Chiefs' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Travis Kelce, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown.

San Francisco has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Kansas City, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-6.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the 49ers going off as just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

San Francisco suffered a grim 44-23 defeat to the Chiefs in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Can the 49ers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Francisco is a slight 2-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last 6 years.

Oct 23, 2022 - Kansas City 44 vs. San Francisco 23

Feb 02, 2020 - Kansas City 31 vs. San Francisco 20

Sep 23, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. San Francisco 27

Injury Report for the Chiefs

Lamical Perine: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Kadarius Toney: inactive (Coach's Decision)

BJ Thompson: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Ekow Boye-Doe: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Justyn Ross: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Darius Harris: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the 49ers