Talks of the Kansas City Chiefs moving out of Missouri and into Kansas have taken place, specifically this offseason, with a deadline for the four-time Super Bowl champions to accept an offer to go across the border coming up. The Chiefs reportedly have until June 30 to accept the offer from Kansas for a new domed stadium.

Earlier this month, the Missouri Senate approved legislation that incentivizes the Chiefs (and Kansas City Royals) to stay put, with the bill allocating more than $1.5 billion to the stadiums. The bill includes the "Show-Me Sports Investment" Act, allowing the teams to have access to state funding and is a direct response to Kansas' STAR bond program, which give incentives to bring these teams over to their side.

Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, is hopeful that the AFC powerhouse will remain in his city.

"I've had optimism all the time, and I think there are more and more reasons for that," Lucas told the Kansas City Star. "I said [last summer] that I believe we'd have a compelling Missouri state offer. We've gotten to that. It took a little longer than perhaps some would have wanted. I think the local government conversation is something that continues to proceed, as well."

Lucas admitted that the "June 30 deadline set up by the state of Kansas may be a little tough for us," but said they will make a "compelling offer" to both the Chiefs and the Royals.

"I frankly continue to hope that we have it resolved sooner rather than later," Lucas said.

The Chiefs moved to Kansas City in 1962 and have called Arrowhead Stadium home since 1972.

"Kansas City, and the state of Missouri, is where they need to be. In terms of where the offers are, I think it will be on the teams to decide how quickly they want to proceed," Lucas said. "Kansas City, Missouri has made sense for 50 plus years. It will continue to do so."

The Chiefs' current lease goes through 2030.