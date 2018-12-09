Kansas City vs. Baltimore: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chiefs vs. Ravens football game
After two games on the road, Kansas City is heading back home. On Sunday they will take on Baltimore at 1:00 p.m. Kansas City are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.
Kansas City was able to grind out a solid win over Oakland last week, winning 40-33. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the game for Kansas City, as he passed for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns. That makes it seven straight good games from Mahomes.
Baltimore turned the game against Atlanta into a track meet, one they took the gold medal in after outgaining them 374 yards to 165. Baltimore took their contest against Atlanta 26-16. The victory was familiar territory for Baltimore, who now have three in a row.
Their wins bumped Kansas City to 10-2 and Baltimore to 7-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Kansas City and Baltimore clash.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup for SNF
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Kyler Murray could consider NFL Draft
The Oklahoma quarterback may be finished with football, but a high draft selection could tempt...
-
Cowboys vs Eagles odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys
-
Packers vs Falcons odds and expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Packers and Falcons
-
Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, 'MNF' picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Vikings vs. Seahawks game 10,000 t...
-
Texans vs. Colts odds, top expert picks
Micah Roberts has nailed six straight spread picks involving Deshaun Watson and the Texans