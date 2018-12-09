Kansas City vs. Baltimore updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

Kansas City are flexing their muscles against Baltimore, showing why they were favored to win all along. Kansas City have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Baltimore 17-10. Kansas City have been led by Travis Kelce, who has so far caught 6 passes for 71 yards and 1 touchdown.

A win for Kansas City would put an end to Baltimore's three-game winning streak. We'll see if Kansas City manage to rain on Baltimore's parade or if it's blue skies for Baltimore instead.

Game Preview

After two games on the road, Kansas City is heading back home. On Sunday they will take on Baltimore at 1:00 p.m. Kansas City are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.

Kansas City were able to grind out a solid win over Oakland last week, winning 40-33. Patrick Mahomes was the offensive standout of the game for Kansas City, as he passed for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns. That makes it seven straight good games from Mahomes.

Baltimore turned the game against Atlanta into a track meet, one they took the gold medal in after outgaining them 374 yards to 165. Baltimore took their contest against Atlanta 26-16. The victory was familiar territory for Baltimore, who now have three in a row.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 10-2 and Baltimore to 7-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Kansas City and Baltimore clash.