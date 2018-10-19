Kansas City vs. Cincinnati: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Kansas City 5-1; Cincinnati 4-2

What to Know

Cincinnati have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Cincinnati, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Cincinnati weren't quite Pittsburgh's equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. Cincinnati came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 21-28. Cincinnati got a solid performance out of Andy Dalton, who passed for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Dalton has been a consistent playmaker for Cincinnati as this was the 6th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Kansas City as they fell 40-43 to New England. Kansas City's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Cincinnati didn't have too much trouble with Kansas City the last time the two teams met as they won 36-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cincinnati since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The Chiefs are a solid 6 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Kansas City are 6-0-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.