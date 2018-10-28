Kansas City vs. Denver: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chiefs vs. Broncos football game
On Sunday Kansas City will take on Denver at 1:00 p.m. Kansas City will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
When you finish with 304 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything came up roses for Kansas City against Cincinnati last Sunday as the team secured a 45-10 win. Among those leading the charge for Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Mahomes.
Meanwhile, Denver has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put a hurting on Arizona to the tune of 45-10. The oddsmakers were on Denver's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Their wins bumped Kansas City to 6-1 and Denver to 3-4. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Denver and Kansas City will really light up the scoreboard.
Watch This Game Live
