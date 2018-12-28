Kansas City vs. Oakland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)
Current records: Kansas City 11-4; Oakland 4-11
What to Know
Kansas City will square off against Oakland at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Kansas City strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.33 points per game.
Kansas City's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 31-38 loss against Seattle. Kansas City got a solid performance out of Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Oakland received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 27-14 victory over Denver. For Oakland, this is just revenge for the 19-20 defeat they suffered against Denver the last time they faced one another.
Kansas City are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so bettors better beware.
Oakland's victory lifted them to 4-11 while Kansas City's loss dropped them down to 11-4. In their win, Oakland relied heavily on Doug Martin, who rushed for 107 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries. Kansas City will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chiefs are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Kansas City are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 5-9-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 52.5
Series History
Kansas City have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Oakland.
- 2018 - Oakland Raiders 33 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 40
- 2017 - Kansas City Chiefs 26 vs. Oakland Raiders 15
- 2017 - Oakland Raiders 31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 30
- 2016 - Kansas City Chiefs 21 vs. Oakland Raiders 13
- 2016 - Oakland Raiders 10 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 26
- 2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 23 vs. Oakland Raiders 17
- 2015 - Oakland Raiders 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 34
