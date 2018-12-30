Kansas City vs. Oakland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)
Current records: Kansas City 11-4; Oakland 3-11
What to Know
Kansas City and Oakland will round out the year against one another on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Oakland will be strutting in after a win while Kansas City will be stumbling in from a loss.
Kansas City's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell to Seattle 31-38. Kansas City's defeat came about despite a quality game from Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Oakland received the perfect holiday gift last Monday. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Denver, winning 27-14. For Oakland, this is just revenge for the 19-20 loss they suffered against Denver the last time they faced one another.
Kansas City are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Kansas City's defeat took them down to 11-4-1 while Oakland's victory pulled them up to 4-11-1. Doug Martin will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 107 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries last Monday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Kansas City's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $145.10
Prediction
The Chiefs are a big 14 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Kansas City are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 5-9-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 13.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 52.5
Series History
Kansas City have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Oakland.
- 2018 - Oakland Raiders 33 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 40
- 2017 - Kansas City Chiefs 26 vs. Oakland Raiders 15
- 2017 - Oakland Raiders 31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 30
- 2016 - Kansas City Chiefs 21 vs. Oakland Raiders 13
- 2016 - Oakland Raiders 10 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 26
- 2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 23 vs. Oakland Raiders 17
- 2015 - Oakland Raiders 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 34
