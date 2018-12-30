Kansas City vs. Oakland Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Kansas City will square off against Oakland at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Kansas City strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.33 points per game.

Kansas City's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 31-38 loss against Seattle. Kansas City got a solid performance out of Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Oakland received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 27-14 victory over Denver. For Oakland, this is just revenge for the 19-20 defeat they suffered against Denver the last time they faced one another.

Kansas City are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so bettors better beware.

Oakland's victory lifted them to 4-11 while Kansas City's loss dropped them down to 11-4. In their win, Oakland relied heavily on Doug Martin, who rushed for 107 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries. Kansas City will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.