Kansas City vs. Oakland Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chiefs vs. Raiders football game
Kansas City will square off against Oakland at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Kansas City strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.33 points per game.
Kansas City's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last Sunday. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 31-38 loss against Seattle. Kansas City got a solid performance out of Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Oakland received the perfect holiday gift last week. They walked away with a 27-14 victory over Denver. For Oakland, this is just revenge for the 19-20 defeat they suffered against Denver the last time they faced one another.
Kansas City are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so bettors better beware.
Oakland's victory lifted them to 4-11 while Kansas City's loss dropped them down to 11-4. In their win, Oakland relied heavily on Doug Martin, who rushed for 107 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries. Kansas City will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
