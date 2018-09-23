Kansas City vs. San Francisco: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs (home) vs. San Francisco 49ers (away)

Current records: Kansas City 2-0; San Francisco 1-1

What to Know

Kansas City looks to establish their home field advantage on Sunday as they take on San Francisco at 1:00 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Kansas City have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was all tied up at the half for Kansas City and Pittsburgh last week, but Kansas City stepped up in the second half. Kansas City managed a somewhat close 42-37 victory over Pittsburgh. Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 326 yards and 6 touchdowns, was a major factor in Kansas City's success.

San Francisco had a rough outing against Minnesota two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. San Francisco narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Detroit 30-27.

Their wins bumped San Francisco to 1-1 and Kansas City to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Francisco and Kansas City clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

Last season, Kansas City were 10-7-0 against the spread. As for San Francisco, they were 9-7-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.