Kareem Hunt says Browns took plays off, didn't play 'through the whole whistle' in loss to Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns haven't fallen quietly to 6-8 and out of the playoffs.

They've had multiple players, including top wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, reportedly tell other teams to "come get me" out of Cleveland. They've had others issue no comment when asked about first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens' job security. And now, in the wake of the team's 14-point loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, running back Kareem Hunt has claimed teammates took plays off and didn't play "through the whole whistle" in Week 15.

As Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Tuesday, the former Kansas City Chiefs star pinned part of the blame for the Browns allowing 445 yards to Arizona on a lack of effort.

"Yeah, I feel like there were some plays that everybody didn't leave their 110 percent out there the whole play through the whole play, through the whole whistle,'' he said. "And we've all got to do that if we want to be successful.''

Hunt went on to declare that he's never taken a play off since suiting up for the Browns, and the running back also praised his fellow ball-carrier Nick Chubb, who posted his second straight 100-yard performance against the Cardinals. But he suggested that pretty much everyone else on Kitchens' roster was at fault for Cleveland's second loss in three weeks.

"You can't point out one person or nothing like that," he said. "It's everybody, and everybody's got to do their job."

Eliminated from postseason contention for the 16th straight year, Cleveland could be facing a dramatic shakeup this offseason. CBS Sports' David Samson believes the team's multi-step process to righting the ship begins with dismissing Kitchens, who was hired to replace Hue Jackson as the full-time coach just in 2019.