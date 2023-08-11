Free agent running back Kareem Hunt has been a busy man over the past week. After visiting with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, Hunt is set to meet with his third team in the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Media.

The 28-year-old Hunt spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. In 2022, he recorded 678 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns while averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. It was the first time in his six NFL seasons that he finished under 4.2 yards per carry. Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.

This is an interesting decision by the Vikings, as it appears the team has depth at the running back position despite parting ways with Dalvin Cook earlier this offseason. Alexander Mattison is expected to take over as the new starter in the backfield, but the Vikings also have Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler, rookie DeWayne McBride and Abram Smith. Chandler even saw his stock rise in Minnesota's first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, as he racked up a total of 70 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches.

Hunt's meeting with the Saints was characterized as "a great visit," but he travelled to Indy and was reportedly offered more money to join the Colts, per ESPN. However, NFL Media then reported on Wednesday that the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Like seemingly every running back these days, Hunt may be searching for the most lucrative deal he can find. The Vikings currently have $10.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.