Kareem Hunt won't be allowed at Browns facility during eight-game suspension

By the time next week rolls around, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will have to spend some time away from his new squad.

Hunt, who was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs last season in the wake of a video that showed him shoving and kicking a woman in the lobby of a hotel building and was subsequently signed by the Browns, is suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The Browns requested that the league allow Hunt to be at the facility and around his teammates during the suspension, contrary to league policy regarding players suspended for personal conduct reasons, arguing that it would be beneficial for Hunt to receive team support during the suspension.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, however, said in an email to the Associated Press that Hunt will not be allowed at the Browns' facility beginning at 4 p.m. this coming Saturday, which is when teams are required to submit 53-man rosters for Week 1 of the 2019 regular season.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was disappointed to learn Hunt won't be present.

"It hurts him not to be around there because if you can be around your teammates, that can help you keep a positive attitude, and that definitely helps," Mayfield said. "So that's tough to hear."

During his suspension, Hunt will miss games against the Titans, Jets, Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Seahawks, Patriots, and Broncos. He'll be eligible to return to the field for the team's Week 10 game against the Bills. Prior to that, the backfield workload will presumably fall to Nick Chubb, who had an excellent rookie season in 2018 and has seen both of his prior backfield competitors (Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson) traded in the past year.

The 24-year-old Hunt has been practicing and playing in preseason games, and the 2017 league rushing champion is expected to be on the field Thursday night when the Browns host the Detroit Lions in their exhibition finale.

Hunt is not the only potential contributor to the Browns offense facing an early-season suspension. Wide receiver Antonio Callaway is out for the first four games after violating the league's substance abuse policy, and while unlike Hunt he is allowed at the team facility during said suspension, he is not allowed to practice. The Browns will move forward with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Rashard Higgins as their top three wideouts until Callaway's return.