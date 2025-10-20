The New England Patriots had their fair share of success through the air in a 31-13 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. In fact, Patriots pass catchers hauled in 22 of 24 targets for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon.

One of New England's pass catchers that enjoyed a productive afternoon was wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who caught two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Following Sunday's win, Boutte didn't mince words when he spoke about the effort of the Titans secondary.

"It felt good, something we worked on all week. Big throw. Big catch," Boutte said regarding his touchdown reception, per Boston.com. "We took advantage of lazy cornerback play, lazy safety play, and [it was] just a big play."

In the final minute of the second quarter, Boutte was able to run past two Titans defenders and was wide open in the end zone. Boutte ended up extending to catch the pass from quarterback Drake Maye and completed the process of the catch despite falling to the ground in the end zone.

"There are not too many opportunities like that where it's just wide open, you and the ball," Boutte added. "It's one of those plays you've got to make. You don't want to come back after the game and be like, 'Damn, I should've had that.'"

Boutte's clutch touchdown reception gave the Patriots the lead back heading into halftime as they held a 17-13 advantage following kicker Andy Borregales' successful extra-point attempt.

"Ending with the football in our hands, defensively it was good that we didn't give up anything cheap there with 45 seconds," Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said. "Great job of taking a shot and having it be there and Drake putting a great ball, Kayshon [Boutte] making a hell of a catch there to secure it and getting both feet in. Any time you can do that and double them up, a lot of positives involved."

The Patriots also carried that positive momentum into the second half. Maye and the Patriots offense orchestrated a 12-play, 88-yard drive that culminated in a four-yard touchdown run by running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The drive took 7:31 off the clock to begin the third quarter.

New England racked up 387 yards of total offense and seven different pass catcher registered at least two receptions on the afternoon. Veteran wideout Stefon Diggs paced the offense with seven catches for 69 yards on seven targets.

The Patriots have now won four consecutive games and are off to a 5-2 start on the season. New England will look to keep its winning ways going when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.