The New York Giants have selected Kayvon Thibodeaux, a defensive end out of Oregon, with the fifth overall pick and offensive tackle Evan Neal out Alabama with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A look at Kavyon Thibodeaux:

Thibodeaux proved himself as a first-rounder during his time with the Ducks, excelling on Oregon's front seven.

Thibodeaux calls New York his "second home" and ahead of the draft talked about how great is would be to be selected by a New York team. "That's the biggest stage, that's prime time," he said, speaking of New York before the draft kicked off. "I'm ready. I'm excited. I don't want to get no hopes up. I'll be grateful to go anywhere, but that would be fun."

The 21-year-old might just be able to tell the future, because he landed right where he wanted.

New York was in need of a quarterback, offensive lineman, tight end, linebacker and edge heading into the draft and got a solid pass-rusher in Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux's college resume

Thibodeaux was a Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2020 and 2021 during his time as an Oregon Duck. Last season he was named a unanimous All-American.

Last year, Thibodeaux played in 10 games, recording 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

Thibodeaux scouting Report

Rating: 92.8 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Myles Garrett

Strengths:

Explosive

Powerful build

Strong hands and quick first step

His speed and power combination allows him to get ahead of the offensive tackle and wear them out

Weaknesses:

Sometimes gives up the edge in supporting the run

Occasionally plays outside his role

Can sometimes disappear for stretches

A look at Evan Neal:

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was taken by the Giants at No. 5, and with the pick New York got one of the biggest players in the draft. The former Crimson Tide star stands at 6-foot-7, 337-pounds and started for the team for three seasons.

Neal has bounced around positions, starting at right guard, right tackle and left tackle, getting named team captain in his final season as a left tackle.

The 21-year-old has football in his family with two uncles that were in the NFL: first-round pick Cleveland Gary and two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmie Jones.

Neal's college resume:

Neal was a consensus All-American in 2021, first-team All-SEC 2021 and was a national champion in 2020. He had 40 career starts while playing in college.

Neal's Scouting report

Rating: 92.93 (All-Pro)

Grade: A

Pro Comparison: Bigger Andrew Thomas

Strengths:

Large and carries weight well

Effortless power

Mostly NFL ready

Weaknesses: