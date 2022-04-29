The New York Giants have selected Kayvon Thibodeaux, a defensive end out of Oregon, with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Thibodeaux proved himself as a first-rounder during his time with the Ducks, excelling on Oregon's front seven.
Sam Prince, you got your wish! Thank you @WishNJ for making dreams a reality 💙— New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2022
Thibodeaux calls New York his "second home" and ahead of the draft talked about how great is would be to be selected by a New York team. "That's the biggest stage, that's prime time," he said, speaking of New York before the draft kicked off. "I'm ready. I'm excited. I don't want to get no hopes up. I'll be grateful to go anywhere, but that would be fun."
The 21-year-old might just be able to tell the future, because he landed right where he wanted.
YEAAAAA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2weomyBCeO— New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2022
New York was in need of a quarterback, offensive lineman, tight end, linebacker and edge heading into the draft and got a solid pass-rusher in Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux's college resume
Thibodeaux was a Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2020 and 2021 during his time as an Oregon Duck. Last season he was named a unanimous All-American.
Last year, Thibodeaux played in 10 games, recording 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.
Scouting Report
Rating: 92.8 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Myles Garrett
- Explosive
- Powerful build
- Strong hands and quick first step
- His speed and power combination allows him to get ahead of the offensive tackle and wear them out
Weaknesses:
- Sometimes gives up the edge in supporting the run
- Occasionally plays outside his role
- Can sometimes disappear for stretches
The Giants also have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.