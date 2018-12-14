Keenan Allen calls Chiefs cornerbacks Orlando Scandrick and Kendall Fuller 'Doo-doo' and 'Doo-doo No. 2'

The Chargers beat the Chiefs with a furious 15-point rally in the final minutes of Thursday night's game without the help of star receiver Keenan Allen, but Allen was happy to help beat up on the Chiefs after the game.

Allen, who left with a hip injury in the second quarter after he came down with one of the best touchdown catches that didn't count you'll ever see, provided his analysis of the Chiefs' secondary, which allowed a game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds in addition to 313 passing yards over the course of the game. In the process, Allen provided two nicknames for Chiefs cornerbacks Orlando Scandrick and Kendall Fuller.

Via The Athletic's Sam Fortier:

The ball snapped. Tyrell Williams broke inside and Mike Williams broke outside. The two defensive backs -- called Orlando Scandrick and Kendall Fuller on their birth certificates, "Doo-doo" and "Doo-doo No. 2" by Keenan Allen after the game -- both trailed Tyrell Williams. Rivers saw it, and the Chiefs' defense became just as helpless as the 75,000 red-clad fans as they watched the throw go up.

That's right. Allen's nicknames for Scandrick and Fuller are "Doo-doo" and "Doo-doo No. 2."

Isn't "doo doo No. 2" redundant? — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) December 14, 2018

There's no question that the Chiefs' secondary got burned twice in the final seconds. First, Scandrick got beat in man-to-man coverage by Mike Williams for a touchdown that brought the Chargers to within one point. There's an argument to be made that Williams pushed off Scandrick to gain separation, but it's probably a call that Scandrick can't expect to get in a moment like that. It could've gone either way.

TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS! WOW!



LA is an extra point away from tying this game! #LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/0mwwp98ZVr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 14, 2018

The two-point conversion -- again a pass from Philip Rivers to Williams -- resulted from a blown coverage. Nobody was in Williams' general vicinity.

CHARGERS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/PKtRhee1pm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 14, 2018

It's worth noting that Fuller, during his time in Washington before the Redskins sent him to Kansas City as a key piece in the Alex Smith deal, was one of the league's best slot cornerbacks. He's been the Chiefs' best cornerback this season since they allowed him to function almost exclusively in the slot. Friday's news that he played through a fractured wrist on Thursday night could be a huge blow to the Chiefs' Super Bowl chances. To be clear, Fuller is probably deserving of a nickname that doesn't involve the phrases "doo-doo" or "No. 2."

Even the huge fourth-down conversion he allowed on the game-winning series came as a result of a perfectly-thrown football by Rivers. That's just a perfect throw to beat nearly-perfect coverage:

Later on that series, Fuller got called for a crucial pass-interference penalty in the end zone that put the Chargers at the 1-yard line. It looked like a bad call:

On the next play, Williams beat Scandrick for the touchdown that preceded the two-point winner.

As a whole, the Chiefs' defense has had a stink to it. Their only redeeming quality is their ability to get after the quarterback, evidenced by their league-high 46 sacks, five of which came on Thursday night. Other than that, they're extremely beatable. They're allowing the eighth-most rushing yards per game and the most passing yards per game. If the Chiefs don't win the Super Bowl, it'll most likely be because of their defense.

To understand what a mess they've been collectively, all it takes is one look at All-Pro safety Eric Berry, who made his season debut on Thursday night, trying to organize the Chiefs' defense before a second-quarter snap in the red zone.

On that note, here's where it's worth noting that Berry didn't play in the second half as the team tries to ease him back into the swing of things before embarking upon what could be a deep playoff run. With Berry, the Chiefs allowed seven points and picked off Rivers twice. Without him, they allowed 22 points and didn't generate a takeaway. Meanwhile, Fuller blamed the two-point conversion on a miscommunication.

Berry's return is the one positive the Chiefs can take away from the Thursday's devastating loss, which turned the AFC West into a two-week sprint between two 11-3 teams.