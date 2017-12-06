Keenan Allen says playing in Chargers' new stadium is like an away game

The Chargers are heading towards a huge matchup with potential playoff implications against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Though the game is being played in Los Angeles, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen doesn't anticipate much of a home field advantage.

That's certainly fair, as the Chargers have had difficulty filling their new venue, StubHub Center, despite the fact that it was built for soccer and only holds about 27,000 fans. It's the smallest stadium in the league by a large margin, as the Oakland Coliseum is second-smallest with a capacity of 53,286.

The lack of support has Allen viewing the matchup as a road game.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen when asked how long it took to get comfortable to their new home stadium: "It's an away game man." — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) December 6, 2017

To be fair, that's not exactly accurate. People actually show up to most away stadiums.

Still lots of empty seats at 27,000-seat #Chargers Stubhub Center 10 minutes before game time. Lots of orange in the stands pic.twitter.com/a6SNPNJCX7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 3, 2017

But Allen is certainly right about the Chargers not getting the same eight-game boost that other teams get when they play on their home turf. According to the wideout, that's not exactly anything new.

"We're used to it. It was like that last year in San Diego, and the year before that too," Allen said, via The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion. "That's just how we see it. Until it changes, we already know what we're up against."

Allen also isn't the first player to claim that the Chargers are basically playing 16 away games this year. The Eagles' Jason Peters shared that same sentiment earlier in the season after Philadelphia fans vastly outnumbered the Chargers faithful in their own building.

Maybe the saddest piece of all this is that the Chargers' local television ratings aren't much better than their stadium attendance, meaning almost nobody is even paying attention to them in their first year in Los Angeles.

Perhaps the support will pick up if the Chargers continue their hot streak and snag a spot in the AFC playoff picture, but there's reason to be skeptical. Even the Los Angeles Rams, one of the most impressive squads in the NFC, have basically had to beg fans to attend games this season.