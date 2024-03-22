The details surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers' trade of Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears are murky, to put it mildly.

No one is disputing that money was the reason why the Chargers ultimately traded the talented wideout to Chicago for a fourth-round pick. The options made by the Chargers to Allen, though, are the unclear part of the story. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said the team presented "multiple different options" to Allen, a statement that was quickly refuted by Allen's agent, Joby Branion.

"To be clear, only one offer was made," Branion wrote on X. "It was a pay cut for 2024 with a 2-year extension (and both years had even deeper cuts to his current pay). We made a counter offer. It was rejected. Then we were informed of the Chargers' intention to trade Keenan Allen."

While there are differing stories as to what happened, one thing that's clear is that the Chargers wanted Allen to take a pay cut, something he was unwilling to do despite his desire to remain with the franchise. That ultimately made it easier for Allen to leave the only franchise he had previously known.

"There really was no emotion," Allen said of the situation during his introductory press conference with the Bears. "It was, I'm not doing it. I'm not doing it. Came off my best season, so it's not happening."

Keenan Allen CHI • WR • #13 TAR 150 REC 108 REC YDs 1243 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

This was clearly a business decision for both the Chargers and Allen. The Chargers wanted to get rid of their bigger contracts in an effort to have a stronger overall roster. Allen wanted a contract that represents his value.

In the end, both parties got what they wanted, for the most part. While both sides would have preferred to stay together, the Chargers no longer have Allen's salary on the payroll. Allen, meanwhile, did not have to sacrifice money and is getting a chance to show what he can do with a new team.

"I'm definitely excited about the new opportunity," Allen said last week. "Being with a new organization, this organization has a lot of tradition. Obviously wanted to finish my career [with the Chargers], but things happen and you've got to keep on going."