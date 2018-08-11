Kelvin Benjamin appears to have just taken another subtle shot at Cam Newton

It's starting to look like the feud between Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin isn't going to be ending anytime soon.

The feud started last week when Benjamin, in an interview with The Athletic, basically said that he wished the Panthers hadn't drafted him in 2014. The Bills receiver also added that that he probably would have been successful over the past few years if he Cam Newton hadn't been his quarterback.

"Looking back on it, I should've just been drafted by somebody else. I should've never went to Carolina," Benjamin said. "Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying? Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or [Ben Roethlisberger] -- anybody! -- quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position."

Newton didn't take too kindly to those comments and he tried to let Benjamin know that before the Bills and Panthers kicked off on Thursday. About 90 minutes before the game, Newton confronted Benjamin.

Cam Newton shares words with Bill's Kelvin Benjamin video by @jsiner #keeppounding pic.twitter.com/THqZybFLpg — Matt Walsh (@MWalshMedia) August 9, 2018

After the game, Benjamin was asked what Newton said, but the receiver wasn't really in the mood to talk about it.

"I don't know. I wasn't even trying to listen," Benjamin said. "Moving on from it. Just moving on from it."

Despite the fact that Benjamin said he wanted to "move on" from things, the receiver appears to have thrown some more gasoline on the fire with his latest social media post. One day after the Panthers' 28-23 win over the Bills, Benjamin posted a video on Instagram and used it to compliment Nathan Peterman on his impressive accuracy. Benjamin caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' loss to Carolina.

That boy @natepeterman with the 🎯 A post shared by Kelvin Benjamin (@kb13zone) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:48am PDT

Since no one has ever complimented Peterman on his accuracy, the video came off to most people on social media as a shot at Newton, especially since Benjamin ripped Newton for his accuracy during The Athletic interview. (If you really want to see how people feel, just click the video and read the comments on Instagram. Roughly half the people side with Benjamin, half the people side with Newton and almost everyone agrees that Peterman isn't a better quarterback than Newton.)

As spicy as this feud is, it's likely going to end soon and that's because the Bills and Panthers won't be playing each other anytime soon. Unless they meet in the Super Bowl or preseason, the two teams aren't scheduled to play again until 2021.