Kelvin Benjamin reportedly visits Kansas City Chiefs after clearing waivers without being claimed
Benjamin could end up with quite the 180 in scenery, potentially moving from the Bills to a title contender
Kelvin Benjamin was released by the Bills two days ago, but after clearing waivers it looks like he's already garnering interest. According to Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly hosting the wide receiver on Thursday, which would send Benjamin from a cellar-dweller to a contender in a short period of time.
Benjamin was a huge disappointment after the Bills traded two draft picks for him last season, catching just 23 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this year. Last year he caught 16 passes in six games with the Bills. His catch percentage was also an abysmal 37.1 percent with the Bills.
The Chiefs would be a completely different situation for Benjamin. He'd be joining a receiving corps that features Tyreek Hill and may be getting Sammy Watkins back soon (Watkins didn't play against the Raiders Sunday), and he'd arguably be a fourth option behind Travis Kelce. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound receiver wouldn't be asked to carry the load on offense, and he'd have Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.
It would be a big jump for Benjamin, but he'd have to realign his mindset. The Bills haven't played for much this year, but the Chiefs are Super Bowl contenders. Benjamin may be a former first-rounder, but he's toeing the line of bust status. His next chance may well end up being his last after his horrendous stint in Buffalo, but if the Chiefs see some potential then they may end up taking a chance on him. It would be a low-risk signing for them, but Benjamin stands to lose a lot if it doesn't work out.
