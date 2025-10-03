Mac Jones may not have been the player he was drafted to be, but he's playing like a starter in the NFL so far this season. Jones went 2-9 as a starter in his final year with the New England Patriots in 2023 before being forced into starting duties with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 at the end of the year where he went 2-5.

Through three starts in 2025, he's already exceeded expectations with a 3-0 record and impressive stats to back him up.

The former first round pick took over for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has been dealing with a turf toe injury that has caused him to miss Week 2, Week 3 and Week 5. Jones has stepped up in the role with the best start of his career, throwing for 905 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception.

One of Jones' favorite targets last week was Kendrick Bourne, who was his teammate on the New England Patriots from 2021 to 2023. Bourne said he noticed a difference between Jones the Patriot and Jones the 49er.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan praises backup QB Mac Jones after win vs. Rams with Brock Purdy still 'week to week' Cody Nagel

"It's just awesome to see him in this space. How I seen him in New England was a different world for him. So to see him now, with the peace he has, he's playing free and having fun. I think it's a big part of the game for him and it's showing," Bourne said.

Jones nearly set career highs in completions and passing yards against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in the 49ers' win. His six touchdown passes in the first three games tie him with Jim Plunkett for most in franchise history.

"Mac is just, he's built the right way. His mental is the right way," Bourne said. "He prepares the right way. I've seen it for a while now. I'm just proud of him, man. ... You can tell he's confident and things like that."

Bourne also had a notable day in Thursday's 26-23 win, with 10 receptions for 142 yards.

"Mac's a good quarterback and KB's a good receiver. I know we call it chemistry when they connect but they like each other, they played with each other in New England. It was impressive today," coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.

The 49ers are dealing with a laundry list of injuries, but are still first in the NFC West.