Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be performing during halftime of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next Sunday. However, before the massive performance that will be seen by millions of people, he won five Grammy awards Sunday, including Song and Record of the Year, at the annual award show that honors the top stars in music.

Lamar won both "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" for "Not Like Us," which was a diss track directed at fellow rapper Drake.

Lamar accepted the award for "Song of the Year" from iconic singer Diana Ross, who presented the award.

"We're gonna dedicate this one to the city," Lamar said about Los Angeles, his hometown which has been ravaged by recent wildfires, when he was on stage on Sunday evening.

Lamar became just the second hip-hop artist to ever win either "Record of the Year" or "Song of the Year" as he joined Childish Gambino's "This Is America."

The iconic rapper won all five Grammy awards that he was nominated for. Lamar also won Grammy awards for "Best Rap Song," "Best Music Video," and "Best Rap Performance" for "Not Like Us."

It was recently announced that R&B singer/songwriter SZA will join Lamar during his Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance. This marks the second time that Lamar will be appearing on stage at the Super Bowl as he did so back in 2022 alongside Eminem, Dr. Dore, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.